Outgoing NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard has called the $25 million Labor pledge towards a new Blue Mountains Hospital "effectively peanuts" and a "con job".
NSW Labor has committed to a new hospital if elected on March 25 and has pledged to spend $25 million in funding over the next four years, including for planning a new facility in the Upper Mountains and urgent repairs to the current 100-year-old hospital.
But Mr Hazzard told the Gazette he was "disappointed" by the announcement and said he had been working with NSW Health Infrastructure behind the scenes on the issue.
Mr Hazzard said NSW Health Infrastructure had identified two preliminary sites since he had briefed them after he visited the area with Ms Doyle late last year. He would not reveal the sites due to commercial in confidence.
"After visiting the site, I directed NSW Health Infrastructure to search for [a new hospital] sites and for a facility for chemotherapy ... the advice I got back was they completed the high level preliminary review of sites, but there's a lot more work to do in consulting with the community and the health district."
Mr Hazzard is retiring from politics at the coming state election on March 25.
He said a business case would need to be made for a $660 million new hospital and the two proposed sites would have to satisfy "bushfire requirements and population proximity".
"It's seems to be part of a pattern that Labor has adopted in the last few weeks suddenly announcing what effectively is peanuts, it's a con job on what can be done in building hospitals.
"To mislead the community that $25 million is going to sort out the issues to do with a new hospital that's just not true. What it would do is it would add to the planning work that we already have underway and the money necessary for a new chemotherapy unit, but it does nothing towards building a new hospital. It's disappointing."
Mr Hazzard added: "The way hospitals are developed has to be done in a planned way with the Health District ... then the minister argues the case with Treasury based on substance ... this is smoke and mirrors from Labor. I'm disappointed Labor is telling porkies as I am leaving."
Meanwhile plans have already been made in Blue Mountains City Council's Katoomba masterplan for a new Blue Mountains hospital to be potentially built next door to the current one.
The Katoomba showground "was an acknowledged possibility [for a hospital] in the masterplan, but the current government has never engaged or approached us", Mayor Mark Greenhill told the Gazette.
Shadow health minister, Ryan Park, along with Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle made the announcement for current hospital repairs and scoping for a new hospital on March 7. It follows a long-running community campaign. Mr Park thanked the community for their "patience and advocacy".
Mayor Mark Greenhill welcomed the pledge which he called "a stark contrast to the lack of interest by the current Liberal government".
"I congratulate Trish Doyle for her years of commitment, activism and passion for Blue Mountains health services in general and the hospital in particular.
"Should the incoming Labor government have any plans for the hospital and health services in the future that require land options, I will enthusiastically engage in those conversations with a view to supporting their better vision for the Mountains."
Ms Doyle said she was "relieved" by the announcement and some of the money "will go to urgent areas that are currently closed off".
"The cranes are still in the sky at Nepean [Hospital], everything usually goes to Nepean," she added.
Leura Gardens Festival representatives David White and Brooke Broughton said their group has been fundraising for the hospital for 60 years, raising a total of $2 million.
"This has been a tragically neglected, but much beloved institution ... but there's been no capital expenditure on this hospital for 40 years," Mr White said.
"We and the [hospital] auxiliary would love to be raising funds for the icing on the cake, not for basic facilities."
It's estimated a new hospital would cost about $600 million and take 10 years to become a reality, Ms Doyle said.
Ward 1 Cr Suzie Van Opdorp said "$600 million that services the Blue Mountains community compared to the billions talked about for the [highway] tunnel, it's nothing."
Hospital doctors, including Dr Jim Kalantar, told the Gazette critical care services had been downgraded. Without an upgraded facility and a medical school they would continue to be plagued by staffing woes.
"Even Lithgow has a medical school ... that brings all the high calibre doctors and medical students that would tend to stay in the area," Dr Kalantar said.
Mr Hazzard admitted Canterbury and Blue Mountains Hospitals were "two of my priorities ... which I had as health minister looked at and said to Health Infrastructure I'd like some work done moving forward".
