Blue Mountains residents could enjoy more frequent train services between Mount Victoria and Penrith under a plan being considered by NSW Labor.
Labor's transport spokeswoman Jo Haylen said a Minns Labor government would consider a shuttle service to provide additional trains between the two locations, if elected on March 25.
But the party would review the Blue Mountains Line train timetable before deciding to implement a trial of the new shuttle service.
"Labor has already committed to reviewing timetables across the Sydney Metropolitan Network and wider NSW Trains network," said Ms Haylen.
"Additional services, including between Mount Victoria and Penrith, would absolutely be considered as part of that review."
Labor's timetable review would assess the surplus capacity on the network brought about by the new metro and the rollout of the new intercity fleet to deliver more services across the network.
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle said: "The Blue Mountains is a community that commutes, but more and more people want the option to avoid gridlock, volatile petrol prices and skyrocketing tolls on the M4 and WestConnex.
"To deliver that choice, our trains services need to be more frequent, not just for passengers commuting to work but for people travelling from place to place within the Mountains," she said.
"Intra-Mountains public transport has been seriously lacking for many years and the post-COVID population growth we've seen has made that worse. That's why we want to sit down and assess the Mountains' transport needs with an open mind and help people who want to use public transport more often with services that meet their needs and expectations."
Ms Haylen made the announcement during visit to Springwood on March 7.
