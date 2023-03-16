Blue Mountains Gazette
Federal Environment agency to require the proposed Blackheath tunnels to be assessed under Commonwealth laws.

March 17 2023 - 5:30am
Blue Mountains Greens and the Medlow Bath Action Group has welcomed the decision by the Federal Environment agency to require the proposed Blackheath tunnels to be assessed under Commonwealth laws.

