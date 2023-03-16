Blue Mountains Greens and the Medlow Bath Action Group has welcomed the decision by the Federal Environment agency to require the proposed Blackheath tunnels to be assessed under Commonwealth laws.
The construction of twin tunnels under Blackheath to Little Hartley has been referred as a controlled action under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act 1999, due to the potential impact on the Blue Mountains as a World Heritage area.
The proposed highway expansion and tunnelling project will require a rigorous environmental assessment and approval under the Act before it can proceed, providing a more comprehensive level of scrutiny.
The Medlow Bath Action Group said it was an opportunity "to pause current works and look at the impact of this multi billion dollar project on the unique and World Heritage Blue Mountains environment". The group wants an EIS for the whole project, "not 'salami sliced' into four sections with REF's and one EIS".
"The Federal Government has called in the central section of the highway duplication under the EPBC Act .... contracts for the Medlow Bath section have been rushed so shovels can be in the ground prior to the state election but more planning is needed with an independent options report for the east and Medlow Bath sections, including an independent safety report on the lane and shoulder widths in Medlow Bath, noting the EIS now states the roads must be built to carry 36m doubles. Do it once and do it right."
State candidate for the Blue Mountains Jenna Condie said there were many environmental consequences of the tunnelling project, which threaten the environment, ecosystems and native species.
"There is also significant and long term disruption in the form of vibration, noise, dust and air pollution to be fully considered.
"We need a comprehensive analysis of the whole highway duplication project, which includes the socioeconomic and environmental impacts. We need an integrated transport approach to freight and passenger movements ... an integrated transport approach that also explores the feasibility of upgrading the Blue Mountains rail line to expand freight and passenger capacity."
Ward 1 Greens Cr Sarah Redshaw said she would like to see other options considered for the Blackheath bottleneck in particular.
"We do not want to see more and bigger trucks crossing the Mountains. If this project proceeds every village in the Mountains will have to put up with larger B-Doubles thundering along the highway."
"The World Heritage area should not be treated as a major freight route unless by rail. There are other options and these have not been looked into with the priority focus instead on trucking."
Senator David Shoebridge said with "globally unique flora, fauna and cultural values ...it's essential the assessment not be a tick and flick under the EPBC Act but be a thorough and transparent assessment process".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.