Winmalee photographer Adam Wolnicki is breaking in 'The Upstairs Gallery' at Blue Mountains Theatre Hub with an evocative solo exhibition.
Mr Wolnicki's photo collection, dubbed Tales of the City, follows the lives of people around areas including Springwood and Katoomba.
The photos are blurry, colourful snapshots of silhouettes going about their days. Imperfections and grainy texture combine with seemingly visible brushstrokes, creating the vibe of a pastel painting on canvas.
Mr Wolnicki achieves this painted look in post-production through applications like Photoshop.
He sees photography as an artistic way to capture people's "unique ways of living and personality".
"Photography helps me to slow down and see the world with millions of details through gentle shades of light, colour and texture," he said.
"This is the slowest twinkling of life, often as short as a tiny sixtieth of [a] second."
Born in Poland, Mr Wolnicki moved to Australia in 1982. He was originally an interior designer, which he said makes him aware of the relationship between people and the built environment.
He has had works displayed in several exhibitions, including at Bankstown Library and Knowledge Centre, The Polish Art Foundation in Melbourne, and the Blue Mountains City Art Gallery in Katoomba.
Mr Wolnicki's Tales of the City is the first solo exhibition to be shown at Springwood Hub's newly repurposed 'The Upstairs Gallery'.
The gallery uses a wide upstairs corridor on level 1 of the Hub, creating a space to showcase the vibrant art of Blue Mountains visual artists.
Paul Brinkman, Manager of Arts & Cultural Services at Blue Mountains City Council, said The Upstairs Gallery is an additional opportunity for local artists to show their work in the Lower Mountains.
"This initiative will be a fantastic compliment to the Hub as an Arts and Cultural Precinct in the Mountains alongside the Blue Mountains Theatre and Braemar Gallery," he told the Gazette.
Tales of the City will be open at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub for six weeks, from March 21 to May 2. You can learn more through the theatre's website at https://www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au/what-s-on/season-2023/adam-wolnicki/.
To see some of Mr Wolnicki's work or to learn more about him, visit his website at https://www.awolnickiphotography.com/.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
