Fight to 'save' old golf course site

Residents living near the old Katoomba Golf Course recently spoke out against Blue Mountains City Council's draft plans for the site.
Council is seeking community feedback about the clubhouse and the 30 hectares of land that surrounds it in an area bounded by Cliff Drive, Acacia Street and Stuarts Road on Katoomba's southern escarpment. The draft plan proposes to create a centre for planetary health.
Council bought the clubhouse in 2020 and is working with a number of universities as well as the Blue Mountains World Heritage Institute on planetary health initiatives - climate change mitigation and adaptation, emergency preparedness and water management.
The clubhouse has been retrofitted and rented out to National Parks, which helps pay for the upkeep of the clubhouse and the course.
Lee Clow, spoke at the February council meeting representing the residents in the Escarpments Estates adjacent to the grounds. The Escarpments, was approved in the late 1990s by the Land and Environment Court.
She said the plan "had been based on the premise the site is council-owned".
"This site is not owned by council. It was gifted to the people ... to be used for recreation ... since the early 1900s and has always been accessible ... and not a private recreation space.
"Management [of the site] does not grant permission for the alienation of public land for commercial use," she added.
Another Escarpments resident, Darryl Ellis, said he had concerns about "project creep" and a "takeover" by council of the site and called the draft plan "intentionally vague ...[it] requires a major rewrite."
Ms Clow said the plan had "altered dramatically ... the overall footprint has expanded to encompass the entire site".
She said the Escarpment community was not against the restoration of environmentally sensitive land or the planetary health facility, but objected to large swathes of land to be used for nursery and accommodation.
There is no off leash facility for environmental reasons, which was one of many concerns raised at a public meeting on March 16 at the site.
"Dog walkers are upset, there's no feasibility study on wildlife ... basically I don't think it's ready," Ms Clow said.
Acacia Street has been earmarked for a large carpark. Resident Ian Hales said he was concerned the entire streetscape would change due to the "car park that was proposed for the entire length of it".
"This has rocked us [residents of Acacia] to the core."
The draft plan outlines income generating activities to support the site's long-term financial future. Parts of the site would need to be rezoned to operational if a plant nursery, cafe and temporary pod-type accommodation went ahead. Much of the site is mapped as bushfire-prone.
The plan is being put together with researchers and traditional custodians. It was once a traditional pathway to Narrow Neck and into the Jamison and Megalong Valleys and the site is close to the end of the planned National Parks' Grand Cliff Top Walk.
Council is holding a series of site tours until April 26. Public exhibition of the draft plan closes on April 28. See: https://yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/katoomba-golfcourse-precinct-plan
