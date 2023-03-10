Blue Mountains City Council is currently seeking Expressions of Interest from artists to develop a new artwork for Mount Victoria Memorial Park.
This opportunity is open to artists or artist groups of all cultural backgrounds and career stages. Artists must be local to the area or have a connection to the Greater Blue Mountains region.
An Artist Information Pack and Expression of Interest Form are available on the Mount Victoria Village Recovery Package webpage: yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/mt-vic-recovery-package.
Expressions of interest are open until Thursday, April6.
This public artwork is a key part of the Mount Victoria Village Recovery Package, a series of village improvements and upgrades that will boost the social and economic recovery of Mount Victoria in the wake of the ongoing impacts of the Black Summer bushfires of 2019-20.
The included upgrades to Mount Victoria Memorial Park will feature a site-specific integrated or sculptural artwork that offers a new public art experience to visitors arriving at the park.
Artists are invited to consider sensitivity to the aesthetic qualities of Mount Victoria Village, contextual responsiveness to Ngurra (Country), collaboration with local community members in the creation of the work, or an interactive or educational element.
Artists will be selected via a staged process. $20,000 will be provided to the successful artist for the total cost of production and installation. The work is expected to be installed in early 2024, coinciding with the completion of the renewal package.
The artwork will accompany other renewals including a carpark upgrade, accessible footpaths, new visitor information signage, a formalised entrance, and further amenities within Mount Victoria Memorial Park. The Mount Victoria Village Recovery Package will revitalise the centrally located park and provide opportunities for residents and visitors to engage in the truly unique experience of Mount Victoria village.
Adding to the region's growing collection of public art, the commissioned work will continue to celebrate the Blue Mountains as a 'City of the Arts'.
Blue Mountains Mayor, Cr Mark Greenhill said: "A key part of this recovery package has always been to build and support creative capital in the Blue Mountains by engaging directly with local artists.
"When we talk about the process of renewal and recovery following natural disasters, we often think first in terms of brick and mortar, the environment and the economy. It's important to recognise that supporting creative and cultural growth is also critical in the rebuilding process.
Paul Brinkman, Manager of Arts & Cultural Services said: "Blue Mountains artists' sensitive interpretations of place can be found across the Blue Mountains, adding to the urban identity of towns and villages and reflecting the community's histories, values and aspirations. This Mount Victoria Memorial Park public art commission provides another opportunity for artists to contribute to the renewal and beautification of a valued public space in the upper Mountains."
This project received grant funding from the Australian Government.
