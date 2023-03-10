Blue Mountains Gazette
Mount Victoria Memorial Park public art - call for expressions of interest

March 11 2023 - 9:00am
Blue Mountains City Council is currently seeking Expressions of Interest from artists to develop a new artwork for Mount Victoria Memorial Park.

