When Nicole Landgrebe of Wentworth Falls was told she was the top female host in Australia on Airbnb for 2022 she thought it was "a hoax".
"I just didn't believe it," she added.
In 14 short months, the "side hustle" - a tiny house tucked away in her garden in the beautiful World-Heritage listed Blue Mountains has become her main job.
Mrs Landgrebe and the property she built with husband David called Falls Rest has received an incredible 100 percent of five-star ratings, with 191 reviews all with the top tick for the six factors all Airbnb's live and die by - cleanliness, accuracy, communication, location, check-in and value.
One March 2023 reviewer swooned: "Literally a little piece of heaven. Every second in this place should be cherished. Only sorry we didn't have more time to stay longer." Another visitor said: "Probably best thought out Airbnb we've stayed in."
So what are the big secrets to being a top Airbnb earner? According to Mrs Landgrebe it's all about the extra little touches that make sure you get the best feedback.
Some of those include freshly baked brownies, bubble bath, binoculars, bird seed, a bird guide, a welcome board, handwritten cards and bookmarks, advice for walks and places to eat and the jazz music that is always playing at each new guest's arrival.
She also has an extensive handbook, dried rose petals for the bath, a claw foot bath and toasty bathroom heated floor, rainforest shower, pull out 42' smart TV, gas log [remote controlled] fireplace, sensor lights in the bookshelves, board displaying the weather, even make up remover pads.
"I hadn't stayed in a lot of Airbnbs but I had stayed in boutique hotels and wanted that feel to it."
Her one bedroom, one bathroom cabin has had more than 200 visitors since she opened it in December 2021. It costs between $265 and $285 a night (which includes the cleaning and Airbnb service fee).
"In 2019 my husband David and I bought a rundown log home in Wentworth Falls which we slowly renovated into our forever home.
"The dream was always to have a small, romantic, cosy cabin at the back of our home to share with family, friends and new visitors in the region. We built our little dream cabin from the ground up and since then have loved sharing our labour of love with others, as Airbnb hosts," she said.
Airbnb was hailing her, and other women hosts' success, on the recent International Women's Day.
Female hosts collectively in Australia made more than an estimated $1.8 billion on the platform in 2022 (Airbnb data from March 7, 2023). They make up about 65 per cent of the Airbnb hosts in Australia and globally women hosts received a higher share of five-star reviews (91 per cent), an Airbnb spokeswoman said.
"To find these stellar hosts, we identified women who had the highest share of five-star ratings in their nation. Incredibly, since so many women have 100 percent five-star ratings, the tiebreaker went to whomever had the greatest number of reviews."
Mrs Landgrebe said her five-star rating "is something that I am super proud of and work hard to keep that way, making sure all of our guests are getting a five-star stay".
"The additional income that our Airbnb generates is a great source of support as my partner, David and I are both artists and can spend additional time working in our studio creating. I would highly recommend hosting on Airbnb to others."
