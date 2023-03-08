Artists in residence at Mt Wilson, Anna Glynn and Peter Dalmazzo, will present art and nature on Saturday, March 18 at 4pm in the Mt Wilson Village Hall.
Glynn is an award-winning Australian contemporary artist who works with traditional media (painting and drawing) and new media (video/moving image, sound and digital photomontage).
Dalmazzo is an Australian biologist and environmental scientist with a passion for marine plants and animals and terrestrial botany.
Art and science are both ways of looking at and describing the world and the pair are collaborating at Mt Wilson to draw attention to distinct elements of the natural world.
They will be presenting glimpses of their work in progress from their current residency at the Old Schoolhouse, with the working title of Beauty on Beauty. It is an exploration of the Blue Mountains basalt forest endangered ecological community and other things of beauty they have encountered at Mt Wilson.
They will also present completed moving image works, some of which they have created collaboratively from previous international residencies such as 30 days isolated on a small island in the Gulf of Mexico, to the top of an extinct Australian volcano recording the giant pink slugs of Mt Kaputar and a project connecting a new UNESCO biosphere reserve in Sweden with an existing biosphere reserve in Oregon, USA.
Glynn also will present '...love kindness...walk humbly...', a work she created in response to the 2019 Shoalhaven catastrophic Black Summer bushfires. Some of these video works are in public collections including the Australian Parliament House collection and the National Museum.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.