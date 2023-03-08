Blue Mountains Gazette
Updated March 10 2023 - 12:22pm, first published March 8 2023 - 2:47pm
Artists in residence at Mt Wilson, Anna Glynn and Peter Dalmazzo, will present art and nature on Saturday, March 18 at 4pm in the Mt Wilson Village Hall.

