Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest, is showing A House Full of Paintings, an exhibition of the art and life of Margo Lewers (1908-1978), the 20th century modernist.
The exhibition celebrates the power and range of Margo Lewers in the first curated survey exhibition of her works in over 20 years. Lewers worked in a variety of mediums including painting, textiles, sculpture and mosaic, winning her recognition as a leading postwar abstract expressionist.
A House Full of Paintings includes paintings, collages, mosaics, fabric hangings and plexiglass sculptures, set amidst the beauty of her original homestead and heritage garden. Also included is a never-before-seen collection of Lewers' collages, as well as her hand-made Christmas cards and documentation of her mosaics.
The exhibition reflects on a time in the late 1960s when Lewers lived alone in her former home, now the Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest. Her husband, the sculptor Gerald Lewers, had died and her daughters, Darani and Tanya, were pursuing their own careers in Sydney.
As Lewers prepared for the first solo exhibition of her work to be held at home in the recently converted Ancher House Gallery, she set the scene, proclaiming in an interview, "it's a house without people, its only inhabitants are paintings".
Paintings were hung in the kitchen and prints covered the walls in the bathroom. The experience of painting was expanded beyond the frame into the artist's entire domestic environment, in the form of floor mosaics, interior design, architecture, and Lewers' beloved garden that she designed and maintained well into her later years. It was a curiosity as much as a celebration, as guests wandered through the exhibition spaces, and in and out of buildings and rooms that had housed her family and friends for decades.
Half a century later, Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest, pays homage as much as to a phenomenal artist as to the power of place, as a site of creative endeavour, experimentation, friendship and family.
Toby Chapman, director, visual arts, Penrith Performing Visual Arts, said: "As the custodians of the largest collection of Lewers' work - and indeed to her home and gardens - we are thrilled by the opportunity to highlight the artistic experimentation and triumphs that characterised Margo's life."
A House Full of Paintings will be opened on Saturday, March 18, 1-3pm by Alison McLaren, chairwoman of Penrith Performing and Visual Arts, with remarks by Denise Mimmocchi, senior curator of Australian art, Art Gallery of NSW, and Toby Chapman.
The recently published book Margo Lewers: no limits will be available to purchase on the day. It brings new insights to the creativity and range of Lewers' career with first-hand accounts of personal experiences and independent, original research by the contributing authors, which include her daughters.
A House Full of Paintings will run from March 18-May 14.
