Joe Williams is a star in the making.
The 12-year-old Katoomba High School student competed in the world cross country championships in Bathurst last month, coming first in the under 13 class.
Joe, who lives in Blackheath, has been running for a few years but only took it seriously last year.
He said he enjoys "the breaks I get going downhills and the fun of it and keeping fit".
The cross country event was held on the challenging Mount Panorama circuit.
Joe came first under 13 in the schools challenge in a time of 7:48 minutes over a 2.38km course featuring plenty of mud and hills; and first under 13 in the open cross country challenge event and 2nd overall in 10-14 age group in a time of 7:52 minutes.
Joe said of his results: "I feel very happy and proud."
He trains three to four times a week with Lewis Squadrito Personal Training. He said his longer-term goalsare "to get to Nationals for cross country and 1500m and to run a 17min 5km".
Mr Reece Boothroyd, head teacher PDHPE at Katoomba High School, said the meet was a "highly competitive event featuring young athletes who excel in long distance running".
He said Joe's results were "a fantastic achievement ... and is a result of much hard work and dedication".
The championships attracted more than 550 elite competitors, representing 60 nations. Events included school challenges, little athletics and para program.
