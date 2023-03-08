Blue Mountains City Council celebrates International Women's Day

Blue Mountains City Council is showing its support for a gender equitable future by celebrating International Women's Day 2023 with a range of events and activities.
The Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub is live streaming three events from the Sydney Opera House's All About Women festival from midday on Sunday, March 12. The All About Women festival celebrates extraordinary thinkers, writers and artists, and poses vital questions about gender, equality and justice. There will also be vintage clothing stalls, and free live music.
Taking action to reduce family and domestic violence in the Blue Mountains is a key focus for council.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "This International Women's Day, I call again on our Blue Mountains community to declare together that we will not tolerate violence and abuse against women and children."
Recognising family and domestic violence as a serious and widespread problem in Australia, council established a mayoral reference group for family and domestic violence, with Councillor Suzie van Opdorp as committee chair.
The advisory committee met for the first time on February 27 and identified several potential actions for developing a plan and agenda for the group.
The committee's work will align with council's commitment to implement community development initiatives that address the needs of the vulnerable and disadvantaged, as well as the priorities of the Gender Equity Strategy 2021-2026.
The Gender Equity Strategy 2021-2026 was adopted by council in August 2021, cementing council's commitment to gender equity and aligning with council's inclusive policies.
Council CEO, Dr Rosemary Dillon, said: "The Gender Equity Strategy 2021-2026 is critical in helping achieve better health and wellbeing outcomes for everyone. It will help establish work conditions that support and advance women in both the local community and local government. As a major local employer, Blue Mountains City Council is committed to making its own workplace one that promotes flexibility and is committed to health and wellbeing.
"Enhancing gender equity has significant economic and productivity gains that impact local, state and national economies. It also has significant benefits to council's productivity and ability to deliver high quality and responsive services for the Blue Mountains community."
You can read the Gender Equity Strategy 2021-2026 at https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/gender-equity
For more information on the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub's live stream event visit https://www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au/public-programs/international-women-s-day-celebration-event/. Entry is free but registration is required.
