A communications problem has hit the entire Sydney train network.
Sydney Trains has advised on its website: Allow plenty of extra travel time due to a train communication issue earlier. Stops and platforms may change at short notice. Please listen for announcements and check information screens before getting on trains.
All metropolitan lines are affected, as well as the Blue Mountains, Newcastle and South Coast lines.
Transport chief Howard Collins said there is not a single train moving on the Sydney network and inter-city lines due to a communications issue.
Mr Collins said just before 4pm they were re-booting the system and hoped it would return by about 4.30pm, but it would take a very long time for every train to re-connect, and delays would continue for hours, he said.
Mr Collins said they believed it was "a technical issue". "We do not believe it is anything more scary than that," he said on 2GB.
Mr Collins said "nothing will move until we have got good digital comms (communications) between all 300 or so trains that are out there at the moment.
"We have gone to our back-up system. That computer has to wind itself back up and then we have to make sure every train calls in and resets its system."
Update: Sydney Trains tweeted at 4.09pm that some trains have started running again but it's likely to be a long commute home for many.
