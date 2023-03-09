Katoomba High School principal, Jenny Boyall, has been named Blue Mountains Local Woman of the Year at a ceremony in Sydney.
NSW Minister for Women, Bronnie Taylor, announced the statewide winners at a breakfast at the International Convention Centre today as part of NSW Women's Week celebrations.
The nomination for Ms Boyall stated: "Katoomba High School principal, Jenny Boyall, is an inspiring, professional and empathetic leader in education who has helped her school community thrive through challenging circumstances.
"She energetically leads a community of staff, students and their families, who are proud to be involved in the Katoomba High School community.
"Jenny became principal at Katoomba High in 2013, and with the same leadership team, has turned around community perception of the school. When she arrived, there were 520 students enrolled at Katoomba High, this has almost doubled to around 1000 students today.
"Jenny's ability as a school leader and her capacity to mentor others is demonstrated by a cohesive team, an adoring student cohort and families who feel proud of and are involved in their school community.
"Her positive character, work ethic and commitment to the values of public education make her an incredibly valuable asset to the Blue Mountains community."
In calling for award nominations last September, Ms Taylor said the awards are a "wonderful opportunity to honour the women and girls who are making a real difference to our communities".
"When we recognise the outstanding contributions women and girls make to society, we empower and inspire them to continue creating positive and lasting changes," she said.
"We all have a responsibility to be loud and proud of women's achievements and to celebrate their determination, bravery, skill and passion."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.