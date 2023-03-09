Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Local Woman of the Year Jenny Boyall announced in Sydney

March 9 2023 - 11:00am
Katoomba High School principal, Jenny Boyall, has been named Blue Mountains Local Woman of the Year at a ceremony in Sydney.

