Springwood IGA staff member calls it a day after 27 years

After 27 years working at Springwood's IGA Supermarket, Vikki Napper is suddenly experiencing the Macquarie Road business in a new way.
The Springwood resident retired from her accounting role with the supermarket on March 2 and admits it will be "a bit strange" walking the aisles as a regular shopper instead of heading straight to the office.
Mrs Napper started as a checkout operator in 1996 before moving into an accounts role a few years later. Since then she has been crucial in keeping the supermarket running smoothly, handling everything from invoicing to paying accounts to managing the payroll for the supermarket's 80 staff.
Supermarket manager Neale Pearce paid tribute to her role at a farewell morning tea in front of staff and the store's owners.
"She has this wonderful ability to just get the job done with no drama or hassles," he said.
Mrs Napper described the IGA staff as "a great bunch of people" and counts the many young people the supermarket has employed over the years as one of the job's highlights.
"I found that really interesting and rewarding, just to see all the young people we've employed here - there's been some really, really good ones," she said.
She has also enjoyed helping and interacting with the store's customers.
"A lot of our customers stay loyal and we've known them all that time," she said.
Mrs Napper expects to spend more time with her six grandchildren in her retirement.
"It will just be time to stop and rethink life," she said.
