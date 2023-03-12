Legendary singer-songwriter and two-time Grammy Award nominee Eric Bibb is excited to be returning to the Blue Mountains Music Festival for 2023.
A musician since he picked up the guitar as a child, Mr Bibb has headed to Australia to spread the sound of his upcoming album, Ridin'.
He said some songs on the album were inspired by the 1862 artwork A Ride for Liberty, which depicts African Americans fleeing enslavement during the American Civil War.
"I started thinking about the freedom riders, young students who had travelled from Northern Cities to the segregated South to help people register to vote," he told the Gazette.
"I started thinking about some historical events that needed remembering, so I wrote a few songs based on historical events. So yeah, it's been a project that's been close to my heart."
Ridin' brings Mr Bibb's strumming groove and thrumming tones to the forefront whilst keeping a critical eye on history. Tracks like The Ballad of John Howard Griffin impart a raw story of the historical fight against racism in spectacular bluesy fashion.
"I don't exclusively write songs that are informative in that way, but lately quite a few of those kinds of songs come to me," he said.
"I think it's important that music stays close to what's really going on in people's lives. It's more than entertainment, it's a way of keeping informed about where we're at."
Mr Bibb said he is "appalled" by what he's seeing in the world right now - particularly in the United States - but is hopeful for the future, particularly given the attitudes of the today's younger generations.
"I think there are a lot of young people who are becoming more and more aware of how important it is to know your history, and they're not afraid to look at it. As opposed to another swathe of people who seem to be really petrified at confronting the truth," he said.
"I'm hopeful, but I'm also saddened by the things I see going on... [I] wish that we'd come further on this Ride for Liberty, but we're still on that ride."
Ridin' will release officially on March 24, but the album has already been available at Mr Bibb's performances in Australia.
"The Australian audience is the first fanbase to hear the whole album. We're really happy about being able to share it here first," said Mr Bibb.
"The response has been so overwhelmingly wonderful. And it's not just about entertainment, it's about really being able to... connect with a message and a vibe.
"So when we get that kind of response, it's like 'well, this is why we left home'."
Mr Bibb will be playing at the Blue Mountains Music Festival in Katoomba on March 18 and 19. Other performers on the program include Mary Coughlan, Eilen Jewell, John Smith, and many more.
For tickets and more information on the program, the Blue Mountains Music Festival website at https://bmff.org.au/.
For more information on Eric Bibb and his upcoming album, visit his website at https://www.ericbibb.com/.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
