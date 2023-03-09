Summer finally hit its straps in February, but not before two months of significantly cooler than usual weather in the Mountains.
The long, hot days of summer never really eventuated, with temperatures - particularly at night - well below long-term averages.
December was noticeably cool, with an average maximum of 20.8 degrees at Mt Boyce weather station in Blackheath. This was 1.8 degrees cooler than usual.
Similarly at the Farnells Road, Katoomba, station, December's 21.2 degree maximum was 1.3 degrees lower than usual.
The nights were even more stark. At Mt Boyce, average minimums of 9.1 degrees were 2.5 degrees below the long-term average of 11.6. And in Katoomba, the 9.4 average recorded was more than two degrees less than the average of 11.7.
January, too, was below average, by 1.4 degrees at Mt Boyce (22.9 compared to long-term 24.3) and by nearly a degree at Katoomba (22.5 compared to 23.4).
But the warmth finally crept in in February with maximums a degree warmer than usual at Mt Boyce (23.9 degrees) and two degrees warmer in Katoomba (24.5 degrees).
At least the record rains of 2022 abated. Overall, Mt Boyce recorded 223mm of rain over summer, well under the long-term average of 349mm. And in Katoomba, 311mm was received, again well under the average 463mm.
As for autumn, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a 60 to 80 per cent chance of warmer than average temperatures.
