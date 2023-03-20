A prominent environment group has hired lawyers to challenge the validity of leases in the Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area in Lithgow.
The action is being brought by Bushwalking NSW Inc, the peak body for bushwalkers in NSW and the ACT.
The group represents 11,300 bushwalkers from 69 NSW and ACT bushwalking clubs on conservation and bushwalking issues.
A spokesperson for the group said they had taken the action to prevent inappropriate over-development in Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area (SCA) .
Bushwalking NSW Inc executive officer Kirsten Mayer said they sent notice on February 15 to NSW Environment Minister James Griffin requesting the proposed leases not be granted "before serious flaws in the public consultation process were rectified". She said a March 3 email to their organisation confirmed the minister has not progressed the leases and the NSW Government is now in caretaker mode.
A National Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson said a "decision on the leases for the Gardens of Stone SCA is yet to be made".
The battle to gain protection for the Gardens of Stone SCA took 90 years, with conservation status granted in May last year.
Ms Mayer said the vision of many environmentalist groups differed widely from the government's plan.
"The agreed vision for Gardens of Stone SCA was of a lower-key version of existing parks like Royal National Park, with basic facilities offering family-friendly, immersive nature experiences. However, the NSW Government wanted more development, proposing an adventure theme park, four resorts and construction of up to 100 kilometres of mountain bike track."
Part of the public consultation took place over the Christmas and New Year period, closing on January 18.
"Despite the release appearing to be timed for minimal scrutiny, there were more than 1,100 submissions," she said.
"The four proposed accommodation sites are supposed to be part of a multi-day walk but are only four kilometres apart - hardly an iconic walk."
Keith Muir, a Wilderness Australia spokesman, said more scrutiny was needed, including looking at safety aspects.
"Our parks are precious and must be protected with all democracy's tools, including legal action."
Muir holds serious concerns about the area's planning.
"The so-called master plan is unenforceable and has yet to be released. I believe the plans and lease notices for the proposed developments do not satisfy the requirements of the National Parks and Wildlife Act.
"Placing an adventure theme park beside the Marrangaroo Defence Facility that uses live ammunition and ordinance tempts children and teenagers to explore the defence area and seek out unexploded ordinance. Many kids read red flags and warning signs as an invitation to adventure.
"The best way to reduce risk to children and teenagers is to relocate the adventure theme park to State Mine Gully museum land and double the tourism boost."
A Parks spokesperson said the Marangaroo Army Base neighbours the State Conservation Area. NPWS has been working with the Department of Defence to ensure no risk to park visitors. The proposed visitor infrastructure at Lost City is not within areas identified as high risk by the Department of Defence.
The spokesperson said: "The notice of intent to lease process for the Gardens of Stone leases was fully compliant with the requirements of the NPW Act [and] all proposed visitor infrastructure in the reserve will be consistent with the NPW Act and the adopted Plan of Management and will be subject to rigorous environmental and cultural heritage assessments, planning and approval processes."
Mr Muir said the "inappropriate overdevelopment" was not an isolated incident.
"It fits into a pattern of secretive and inappropriate commercial development proposals in protected areas across the country, from the accommodation complexes along the Light to Light walk on the NSW south coast, to building luxury huts on Tasmania's wild South Coast Track, to development of commercial accommodation along the proposed Falls to Hotham Alpine Crossing in the Victorian Alps."
Ms Mayer said the Gardens of Stone is a spectacular, pagoda-studded landscape, "a wonderland [that] does not need improvement, or to be made into an over-developed fun park."
