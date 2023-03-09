Bryn Couzin is top of the pump.
The 13-year-old from Hazelbrook came first in the mountain bike pump track race at the national championships in Thredbo last month.
Pump track is an intense two-lap time trial on a course consisting of jumps and corners to be completed with no pedalling.
A tough qualifying run meant Bryn had to race with seven riders still to go but he put down an amazing time under pressure that couldn't be beaten, earning himself the gold medal and the national champion jersey.
He said after the race: "It felt awesome to be up there on the top step of the podium with the national champ jersey on, cause I didn't qualify as well as I could of."
He also said "it was cool ... and fun".
At the event, Bryn also competed in the under 15 downhill category, which was held on a three-kilometre technically challenging run from the top of Thredbo. He rode an excellent race to finish 10th against more than 50 of the country's best riders.
Bryn's dad, Nathan, also competed at Thredbo.
His mum, Samantha, said they spend most weekends travelling around the state as there aren't any suitable facilities to train or race in the Blue Mountains.
Mrs Couzin said the family is grateful for the support Bryn gets from Nick's Cycles in Springwood and from Trek bikes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.