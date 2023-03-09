Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Thirteen-year-old is national champ in mountain bike pump

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated March 17 2023 - 1:19pm, first published March 9 2023 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryn Couzin in action. Picture supplied

Bryn Couzin is top of the pump.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.