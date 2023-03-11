Do you have what it takes to speak at TEDxKatoomba?

Since the announcement of the first TEDx event coming to the Blue Mountains, applications to speak at the event have been open, calling for local thinkers, innovators and storytellers to come forward.
"The support from the local community has been incredible," said TEDxKatoomba curator Niall Clerkin.
"We've been receiving lots of interesting submissions, and I am sure there are more to come. I'd encourage anyone sitting on the fence and wondering 'Could I? Should I?' to have a good think about a few things and just give it a go."
Mr Clerkin shared some insights for potential TEDxKatoomba speakers to consider.
"Watch TEDx speakers online and you'll see a mix of community activists, artists, engineers, academics, medical professionals, and coaches looking cool, calm and collected, speaking to a live audience about an idea they feel passionate about," he said. "It is amazing to watch stories come to life or ideas illustrated through anecdote, data, and audience engagement.
"But it didn't start out that way.
"Distilling any idea for the grain of truth within is hard. There is insight and then there is a script. Next comes the writing and rewriting. It may involve frustration, anxiety and overcoming genuine fears. It will take rehearsals and maybe coaching to help with public speaking. What about the self-belief: Do you have the right perspective or insight? There will be doubts.
"But when the right idea finds the right voice and an empathetic delivery, great things happen - and it could happen for you.
"Just because you are not an experienced public speaker does not rule you out of TEDx. We encourage speakers to practice and memorise their talks over a period of time so that it feels natural and not like a written speech or lecture."
The TEDxCurator works with speakers to create the most engaging talk they possibly can - starting with an idea, doing the research and script, and practicing in rehearsals.
This work often results in speakers feeling comfortable enough to deliver a talk, not from memory but from the heart.
"As a speaker your job is to take something that matters deeply to you and rebuild it in the minds of your listeners," said Mr Clerkin.
"The idea does not have to be a scientific breakthrough or a complex legal theory. It can be a 'how to' or a 'human insight'. It could be a new way of looking at an old truth. An idea is anything that changes how people see the world.
"A talk is a journey on which the speaker and audience go together and if the speaker can conjure a compelling idea in people's mind, then that is a valuable gift and a successful talk."
Talks can be up to 18 minutes long - but some of the best talks tend to be shorter, coming in at 12 minutes on average. These speakers have worked hard to be succinct, with both their idea and their delivery.
"One of the great things about TEDx talks is the sheer diversity of topics," said Mr Clerkin.
"There are inspirational talks on courage and resilience, self-improvement talks on meditation or confidence. Careerist talks on leadership, inclusion, social responsibility. There are futurist talks on AI, clean energy, clean water. Maybe the Blue Mountains has a resilience story that needs to be told.
"If you want to watch some amazing TEDx talks for inspiration, find TEDxKatoomba on Facebook where we are sharing talks that we love.
"Check out a highlight from TEDxSydney last year - Lawson's own Vincent 'Dim Sim' Lim shared his heart-warming story of his love of cooking with his dad, all while demonstrating on stage how to produce restaurant quality fried rice. These videos are all available on the TEDx YouTube channel and are an endless treasure of ideas from around the world. It is on this global stage that TEDxKatoomba's ideas will really be amplified later in the year."
Speaker applications close on March 31. Apply at www.tedxkatoomba.com/apply. TEDxKatoomba will be held on June 30.
