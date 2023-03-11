Blue Mountains Gazette
Do you have what it takes to speak at TEDxKatoomba?

March 11 2023 - 12:00pm
Since the announcement of the first TEDx event coming to the Blue Mountains, applications to speak at the event have been open, calling for local thinkers, innovators and storytellers to come forward.

