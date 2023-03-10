Local students tackle big issues at International Women's Day event

Passionate students from across the Mountains have gathered to listen and learn about the challenges women face, in celebration of International Women's Day.
Students from Springwood, Winmalee, Blaxland and Katoomba High Schools sat together on March 10 at the Blue Mountains Hub in Springwood, and heard speeches from local women.
Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle talked about the challenges and sexism she faced as she moved into politics.
"I was sitting in a room with three men in suits, and I was really excited... and they said 'listen love, you come from the wrong side of the tracks. You grew up in a home of poverty and domestic violence, your hair's too messy, you don't look the part. You just can't be a politican'," Ms Doyle said.
"And I was like 'actually, that's who we do need in parliament. People who look like me, with my hair'. So when they told me that I couldn't do it, it felt really important that I showed that I could."
She also spoke about the importance of engaging with men, particularly in stopping sexual violence.
"It's not just about girls feeling empowered and girls doing all the work. We have to raise good young men, we have to encourage young guys to change the rape culture," she said.
Winmalee High School students Abbie-Rose Whale and Tully McGrouther also made speeches, discussing life and the adversity young women face today.
Ms Whale discussed the overturning of Roe vs Wade, saying "it's so twisted" and "I remember thinking it could not possibly be overturned; after fifty years, there is no way a right as fundamental as health care would be taken away."
"I believe we can find hope in solidarity with other women and people who look to a brighter future, whilst addressing the truths of these challenging situations that stare us in the face," she said.
Ms McGrouther spoke about harassment, citing that 45 per cent of women who were harassed didn't think reporting it would change anything.
"We need to stand together as women, we need to rally, support each other, and say 'no, enough is enough.' We need to be strong and stand up, speak up, and tell men that we expect and deserve respect," she said.
Andrea Turner-Boys, Founder of Women with Altitude, said she was "blown away" by the students' speeches.
"My heart's doing little leaps, because of the standard of where you guys are at," she said.
Ms Turner-Boys emphasised the importance of women helping one another, connecting, and making their voices heard.
"You don't need to find your voice... you have a freaking voice, everyone does. We do not need to find it. What we've got to do is find the courage to use it," she said.
"It's now become really trendy to say 'oh, women empowerment, women helping women', when there's a lot of women out there in the world who are not helping each other.
"Find your tribe of women, and lift each other up. You do not have anything to lose."
Uncle Collin Locke provided a Welcome to Country at the event. The day was hosted by Springwood Neighbourhood Centre, in collaboration with Science at the Local, Zonta International, and others.
Springwood Neighbourhood Centre's acting CEO Diane Burn thanked everyone for their powerful speeches.
"We really can make a difference. Being influential to the young men in your lives really can change things," she said.
Students also participated in workshops, and catering was served by hospitality students from Springwood High School.
