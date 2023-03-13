Coming to a sky near you: Drones, satellites and high-altitude balloons?

A space flight expert and an ecologist headline the next Science at the Local to be held at Springwood Sports Club.
"There's been some international kerfuffle about balloons lately," said Science at the Local co-founder Hamish Clarke. "It's going to be great to hear from someone whose day job is launching stuff up into space."
Speaking at the event on Sunday, March 19 will be Robert Brand, an aerospace innovator and founder of the start-up ThunderStruck Space. Brand, who has more than 50 years' experience in telecommunications, will be speaking about designing and launching drones, satellites and other objects into the atmosphere and beyond.
Also speaking will be Science at the Local favourite Dr Aaron Greenville from Sydney University, on how ecosystems respond to major disturbances. A Mountains local, Dr Greenville first appeared on the Science at the Local podcast back in 2016, followed by a talk at the bowlo in 2017.
"We're very excited to have Aaron back," said Science at the Local co-founder Kevin Joseph. "He does some amazing work travelling around and understanding how ecosystems respond to change - something we're unfortunately seeing more and more of these days."
Celebrating their 10th year, Science at the Local kicked off their 2023 season in February with talks about synthetic viral geometry and the underappreciated vocal stylings of the female lyrebird.
"It's been so good seeing people after a rough few years," said Dr Clarke. "We had about 60 to the first event and I think there'll be more this time. We're also starting a little earlier than usual - 2pm - so make sure you come nice and early to grab a good seat."
The event is free and no booking is required. Upcoming events will be held on April 2, May 14 and June 18. For more information, including a full schedule of events, visit www.scienceatthelocal.org.
Science at the Local is supported by Inspiring Australia and the NSW Government.
