St Columba's placed in lockdown, evacuated after anonymous threat

St Columba's Catholic College went into lockdown and was evacuated after receiving an anonymous message suggesting a threat to the school.
The message arrived on the morning of March 13, and the Springwood school was subsequently placed into lockdown.
Staff and students were evacuated to the nearby St Thomas Aquinas school grounds, while police attended and thoroughly inspected the site for signs of danger.
A Catholic Schools Parramatta Diocese spokesperson told the Gazette: "When the safety of the site had been confirmed, it was possible for students and staff to return to class safely. The College thanks its community for their cooperation and understanding."
Parents and carers were kept updated as the situation unfolded.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.