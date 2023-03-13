Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

St Columba's placed in lockdown, evacuated after anonymous threat

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated March 13 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

St Columba's Catholic College went into lockdown and was evacuated after receiving an anonymous message suggesting a threat to the school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.