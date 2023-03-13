Blue Mountains Gazette
Equinox Autumn Celebration of the Senses festival launched in Blackheath

Updated March 13 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 12:57pm
Blue Mountains Tourism's annual Equinox Autumn Celebration of the Senses festival has kicked off with a smoking ceremony, fireside stories, spotlight tours and stargazing.

