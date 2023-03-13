Equinox Autumn Celebration of the Senses festival launched in Blackheath

Blue Mountains Tourism's annual Equinox Autumn Celebration of the Senses festival has kicked off with a smoking ceremony, fireside stories, spotlight tours and stargazing.
The official opening was held at the NPWS Heritage Centre, Blackheath on Saturday, March 11.
Free and ticketed events continue throughout the region each weekend until April 2. Details: visitbluemountains.com.au/equinox.
