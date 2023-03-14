Blue Mountains Gazette
NSW Labor pledges $100,000 for Hazelbrook's Bungarrabee Centre

March 14 2023 - 11:00am
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle (third from left) with representatives of groups who use the Bungarrabee Centre at Hazelbrook.

A Minns Labor Government would provide $100,000 towards improvements to the Bungarrabee Centre in Hazelbrook.

