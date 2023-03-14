NSW Labor pledges $100,000 for Hazelbrook's Bungarrabee Centre

A Minns Labor Government would provide $100,000 towards improvements to the Bungarrabee Centre in Hazelbrook.
Member for Blue Mountains Trish Doyle visited the centre recently to announce the election commitment.
Bungarrabee Centre is a community services hub in the Mid-Mountains but their building is in dire need of repairs and upgrades.
"Improving accessibility and visibility of their building will enhance community use of the centre and the services on offer. NSW Labor sees this need and will support Bungarrabee to continue their important work," said Ms Doyle.
The Bungarrabee Centre in Hazelbrook is used by a range of organisations to offer services to the local community, including Connect Child and Family Services and Mountains Outreach Community Services (MOCS).
The services run out of the centre include a 20-place long day care centre, as well as support for families whose children live with a disability including: playgroups and NDIS approved services such as occupational therapists and speech pathologists. A peer support program for young parents is also run by MOCS out of Bungarrabee, as well as a playgroup for First Nation families hosted by the Blue Mountains Aboriginal Cultural and Resource Centre.
Both the resident organisations run a range of community projects around early literacy, social inclusion and sustainable living in conjunction with local First Nations communities, as well as the Culturally and Linguistically Diverse and LGBTQ+ communities.
"Hazelbrook doesn't have a community neighbourhood centre or hub, so infrastructure improvements to Bungarrabee Centre, such as better signage, a public garden near the bus stop and more accessible and usable indoor meeting places, will support its visibility and use by local members of the community to engage with each other and community services," said Ms Doyle.
The Bungarrabee Centre plans to transform their kitchens, meeting spaces and outdoor deck area into a multi-purpose space with access to a commercial grade kitchen. This would enable greater opportunities for community use and to also offer cooking classes to children and young people, particularly those accessing the Centre's NDIS services.
"Many locals are unaware of the services available at Bungarrabee or the centre's potential for community use. Hopefully the upgrades we are committing to fund at the centre will bring people together and support the local services and community initiatives that call the Bungarrabee Centre home," said Ms Doyle.
