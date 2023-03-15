Hole-in-one to win a car: Springwood Hospital Auxiliary raises $32,000 at 50th annual fundraiser

Springwood Hospital Auxiliary celebrated their 50th annual fundraiser with high stakes - including a car as a prize for getting a hole-in-one.
Participants could win the 2017 Kia Picanto Si, provided by Springwood Motor World, for completing Hole 11 in a single stroke. Other holes offered high-value vouchers, including $1,000 for Murrays Porters Liquor and $500 for Graze Bistro.
"There was much excitement, anticipation and support but unfortunately nobody got the elusive hole-in-one," said Public Relations Manager Jeff Donley.
There were 110 participants competing at the fundraising event on March 10. Players won golf bags, golf club passes, and vouchers for local businesses.
Yet in the spirit of the day - raising money for Springwood Hospital - many winners donated their prizes back to the auxiliary, to be auctioned for additional fundraising.
"Together with the local support and acts like these we should all be proud of our community," said Mr Donley.
"Our hospital was built from funds raised by the community and today it is still supported by local citizens of Springwood and the Blue Mountains."
The 50th anniversary event raised over $32,000 for the auxiliary, which will be used to fund projects in and around the hospital. Historical examples include funding beds, furniture, pathways, gardens, and sponsorship of staff training.
Since the hole-in-one prizes were not won, the Kia and high-value vouchers were returned to the sponsors.
The winning team on the day was Paul and Josh Cabban, Jake Wilkinson and Daniel O'Connor.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.