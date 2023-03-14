Preventative care important to maintain good dental health says Leura dentist Advertising Feature

Dr Gabriel Mouawad welcomes Dr Ashima Gupta to the practice. Picture supplied

As one of the first dental practices to open in Leura, Waratah Dental has always worked hard to service the needs of its community.

Since moving to its new location some three years ago the practice has continued to build on their commitment to provide patients with the latest and most advanced dental treatments available.

With that in mind, Dr Kylie Arnott and Dr Gabriel Mouawad are pleased to welcome Dr Ashima Gupta to the team.

With her extensive knowledge and experience in general dentistry Dr Ashima believes that preventative care is the key to maintaining good oral health.

She works closely with her patients to develop individual treatment plans in order to achieve and maintain healthy teeth and gums.

Dr Ashima started her dental career in Orange, before moving to Sydney where she has been practicing for more than 12 years. She has worked at a public hospital as well as various private practices.

She thoroughly understands the dental needs and concerns of patients across different age groups, especially young children.

"A pleasant dental experience is a huge motivator for children and adults alike, to continue seeing their dentist," Dr Ashima said.

An advocate of the philosophy that a healthy mouth is a gateway to good overall health, Dr Ashima focuses much of her work on preventive care.

In addition to the existing dental services offered at Waratah Dental Leura, Dr Ashima will now offer Invisalign and Fast Braces treatment for straightening the teeth along with teeth whitening, smile makeovers and cosmetic fillers.

"Fast Braces is the revolutionary system of fast, safe and affordable braces that is changing the field of orthodontics and provides outstanding results," she said.

Unlike traditional braces, which move teeth in two stages (first the crowns of the teeth, then the roots), Fast Braces use triangular brackets and specially designed wires to move both the crowns and roots of the teeth at the same time.

This means that patients can see results in as little as three months, and the entire treatment can be completed in just six to nine months on average.

In addition to its speed, Fast Braces are also less invasive than traditional braces, with fewer adjustments needed and less discomfort for the patient.

"The confidence that is gained from having a healthy, beautiful smile is priceless," Dr Ashima said.

Waratah Dental will soon be undergoing a rebranding to Infiniti Smiles Dental and will continue to offer a full range of dental services for every member of the family.