Caring careers on offer in ideal Blue Mountains setting Advertising Feature

Bodington offers pristine outdoor gardens, light-filled rooms and tastefully styled communal areas which create a lovely atmosphere and a great sense of community. Picture supplied

Bodington is a part of Catholic Healthcare - a trusted not-for-profit aged care provider with 28 years' experience in the industry.

With a long history of care in the Blue Mountains community, Bodington offers residential aged care set amongst peaceful, landscaped grounds in Wentworth Falls.

Right now, Catholic Healthcare has opportunities available for registered nurses and personal care assistants.

Registered nurses will receive a sign-up bonus in addition to financial incentives, including relocation assistance. Catholic Healthcare can also help with 482 Visa sponsorship as a pathway to permanent residency.

If you are new to the aged care industry, you can gain essential skills and experience as a personal care assistant.

Catholic Healthcare will organise enrolment in Certificate III in Individual Support for eligible candidates which is a nationally recognised qualification.

A range of other career pathways are also available at Bodington, including chefs and food services, property maintenance, administration and other support roles.

Catholic Healthcare employees can learn and gain experience in all aspects of the organisation, meaning there are endless opportunities to grow your career.

With a commitment to support and empower their employees Catholic Healthcare offers a wide range of benefits.

Employees at Bodington can access salary packaging, paid parental leave, an additional week of leave for Enterprise Agreement shift workers, long service leave after five years, an annual scholarship program, an Employee Assistance Program and discounted membership through Fitness Passport.

Another benefit of working in aged care is the ability for flexible working options.

Bodington operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, so a range of full-time, part-time and casual working options exist.

Surrounded by the beauty of Wentworth Falls, Bodington provides cosiness and relaxation for its residents.

There are pristine outdoor gardens, light-filled rooms and tastefully styled communal areas which create a lovely atmosphere and a great sense of community.

Residents can catch a glimpse of the mountain's grandeur while sipping their morning coffee or visit the on-site library for an hour or two of leisurely reading.

Bodington is home to 120 residents, and offers the security and peace of mind of registered nursing care.

The team of experts specialise in offering tailored care programs to ensure they create an ideal day-to-day lifestyle. Bodington offers an extensive range of events and activities, as well as specialised wellness programs.



Levels of care available permanent residential care, dementia care, palliative care and respite accommodation.

If you are interested in a career that makes a difference, Catholic Healthcare would love to hear from you.