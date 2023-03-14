Respect and inclusion vital to learning at Blue Mountains Montessori preschool Advertising Feature

At Blue Gum Montessori the space is arranged to encourage self-directed work and play. Picture supplied

Centre staff are passionate about early childhood education and value the early years of a child's life as being critically formative

Blue Gum Montessori is a community-based preschool in Blackheath where children can thrive in an atmosphere of respect and active hands-on learning.

The centre's philosophy - based on Dr Maria Montessori's work - focuses on peace education and positive psychology.

The children are actively supported through the Montessori curriculum in developing emotional intelligence, social skills and self-regulation practices that enable them to interact respectfully, inclusively and collaboratively with others.

Activities are designed to help children develop independence, a love of learning, and respect for self and the environment.

The curriculum offers various opportunities for discovery and learning, including music and creative movement, sensorial explorations, literacy, numeracy, natural history, science, practical life and self-help and yoga.

Space in the centre is arranged to encourage self-directed work and play. At Blue Gum Montessori they believe that children need to spend quality time outdoors and the natural playground includes a permanent cubby house, dry creek bed with wooden bridge and rowboat, large soft fall area for open-ended play, and a sandstone-edged sandpit perfect for rock-hopping and sandplay.

The veggie garden provides a place to learn about the growing and harvesting of food, and sustainable practices such as worm farming and composting.

Centre staff are passionate about early childhood education and value the early years of a child's life as being critically formative and the foundation on which later learning and experience in life is built.

All educators hold nationally recognised Early Childhood Education and Care qualifications as well as additional training in the Montessori Method.

The preschool community consists of families, the committee and staff who represent a diverse range of backgrounds. It's an all-inclusive environment which respects and celebrates the different cultures and beliefs of the world and its people.

The program operates during school term, with the core hours of 9am to 3pm (doors opening at 8.45am). An extended hours program is offered to eligible families on all days except Wednesdays from 3pm to 4.20pm.

The centre caters for children from two and a half years old and there's a playgroup for families of younger children who are preparing to join.