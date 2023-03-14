NAPLAN kicks off with new grading system

The 2023 round of NAPLAN has kicked off, with the previous 10-band grading system scrapped for a new set of simplified labels.
Students will be graded as one of four categories based on their performance: Exceeding, Strong, Developing, or Needs additional support.
With this change, and the expedition of results due to testing taking place online, parents should have a clear idea of their children's literacy and numeracy skills as soon as July.
St Canice's Primary Katoomba Principal Miriam Meaney said NAPLAN is a crucial part of tailoring learning to suit the needs of individual students.
"We have such a wonderful learning community here in Katoomba and families really appreciate how hard we work to ensure the best learning outcomes for their children," she said.
"NAPLAN is another valuable tool to help us achieve that."
Along with the new NAPLAN grading system, the Catholic Schools Paramatta Diocese also has a new Executive Director, Jack de Groot.
He said that NAPLAN is an important source of information about student learning and support needs, for both schools and families.
"It's great that we will have access to this useful information about student achievement and growth sooner," he said.
"This is especially important for any child who needs additional support in the classroom and our dedicated teachers are always ready to offer extra help."
To help ease students and parents into NAPLAN testing St Canice's hosts special breakfasts, which will be running from March 15 to 17.
The Gazette has reached out to public schools for comment on the start of NAPLAN.
The NAPLAN will run from March 15 to 27.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.