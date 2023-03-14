Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

NAPLAN kicks off with new grading system

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated March 15 2023 - 3:10pm, first published March 14 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2023 round of NAPLAN has kicked off, with the previous 10-band grading system scrapped for a new set of simplified labels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.