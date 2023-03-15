"The first picture I ever took when I got to Sydney in 2003 - I got out of the car at my daughter's house in Bondi and I looked up at the sky and it was just blue and there were cockatoos in the trees and I took a picture of them. And the same when I came back: I landed and I looked up at the sky and took a picture of the sky as well. It's so big and so blue ... my experience here has always been good, always so welcoming."

