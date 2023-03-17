Morning Melodies: Headliners featuring Joey Fimmano, Lisa Crouch and Christian Guerrero is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, March 22 at 11am.
From power ballads, to show tunes and classic favourites, three multi-talented musicians, perform some of the world's biggest songs. This trio of talent is backed by the fabulous Greg Hooper Quartet.
Tickets: Pre-booked and paid $22, Purchase on the day $25. Tickets include a pre-concert morning tea at 10am. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/headliners-2023/.
