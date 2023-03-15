The curtain rises on the Penrith Symphony Orchestra (PSO) 2023 symphonic series, with Arutiunian and Brahms on Saturday, March 25, at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre.
Shostakovich's celebratory Festive Overture will open the evening, before the premiere of a new work selected as the winner of the 2023 Jenny Bounds young composer award.
This exciting beginning sets the scene for two classics of the repertoire.
A modern masterpiece, weaving lyricism and virtuosic brilliance in equal measure, the Arutiunian trumpet concerto brings soloistic and grand symphonic writing together, before Brahms' fourth and final symphony.
Brilliant young trumpeter, Jade Park, joins the PSO in the concerto. She began playing trumpet at the age of three and the oboe at six, gaining an AmusA on trumpet at age 11 and on the oboe at 13 in 2020.
Amongst numerous competition and prize wins, Jade was awarded the 2020 International Trumpet Guild young artist award and in 2019 won the first prize in the Golden Classical Music Awards, International Competition at New York's Carnegie Hall.
The concerto itself is an exciting and approachable work, with Armenian composer Alexander Arutiunian taking inspiration from the folk music of his homeland, incorporating the flavour of ashughner, or "folk minstrel" improvisations in the concerto.
Listeners will be swept up in the exhilaration and cinematic soundscape, as the trumpet and orchestra combine.
Artistic director, Paul Terracini, said: "It's very exciting to be able to support and perform with such a talented and amazing young musician as Jade, while presenting such a wonderful concerto."
The performance culminates in the fourth symphony of Brahms, an enigmatic beauty, both monumental and intimate. The symphony combines the composer's technical mastery with glorious melody and haunting harmonies.
This concert begins what will be an exciting year of music, blending wonderful classics and new works and featuring outstanding soloists and PSO's wonderful musicians. It is on at 7.30pm on Saturday, March 25. Book at the box office, thejoan.com.au or call 4723 7600.
