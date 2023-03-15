Blue Mountains Gazette
Arutiunian and Brahms at Penrith Symphony Orchestra's performance

Updated March 17 2023 - 3:27pm, first published March 15 2023 - 11:01am
The curtain rises on the Penrith Symphony Orchestra (PSO) 2023 symphonic series, with Arutiunian and Brahms on Saturday, March 25, at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre.

