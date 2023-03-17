It's only been a year, but Wentworth Falls cyclist Simon Rickeard is gearing up for another 24-hour charity ride.
And this time the 25-year-old Blue Mountains landscaper is stepping things up a notch.
His ride kicks off at dawn on March 25 at Glenbrook in the Blue Mountains National Park - but instead of cycling on a continuous track, he has chosen 'Everesting'.
The Everesting website says the concept of Everesting is fiendishly simple: Pick any hill, anywhere in the world and complete repeats of it in a single activity until you climb 8,848m - the equivalent height of Mt Everest.
"It's just to change things up a bit, it looks a bit harder and different," he said.
This is his fourth 24-hour charity ride. His first was in 2020 and raised $300 for the Rural Fire Service after the 2019-2020 Black Summer Bushfires. He rode to Lithgow and through Hartley Vale and finished in the Megalong Valley.
Mr Rickeard completed his second 24 hour ride in 2021, taking in the villages of Wentworth Falls, Katoomba, Blackheath, Mt Wilson, Bilpin and Penrith and Hawkesbury Heights. That ride also raised several hundred dollars - this time for the National Youth Mental Health Foundation, headspace.
And last year he completed his third ride raising $400 for the Hawkesbury/Richmond Valley flood victims. He rode from Richmond to Wisemans Ferry.
This year he is raising money for Bikes 4 Life. Bikes 4 Life is a not-for-profit Northern Sydney charity. They recycle discarded bikes and donate the restored bikes to disadvantaged communities in Thailand, Cambodia, Africa and Central Australia.
"With the simple gift of a bicycle, families can enhance their standard of living dramatically, especially those in marginalised impoverished communities," he said.
Mr Rickeard rides every day and is confident about the endurance needed for another 24-hour epic adventure.
"I've been practising up and down hills and feel pretty good about it. I'm just going to hop on my bike and do my best."
His ride will involve going up and down a famous and tough hill - the Glenbrook to Woodford Oaks Trail - or half of it - "probably 13 laps of it".
His dad and friends will act as pit crew and help him, providing snacks like muesli bars, hydrolytes and fruit -and any other support. He hopes others may join him - walking or riding.
His first donor Jennifer Roberts has pledged $100 and added: "Go Edmund Hillary on a bike. Make your way to the world's highest peak!"
On his last charity ride he only took a total of 90 minutes break over the 24 hours. He was back riding a few days later with minimal side effects.
Mr Rickeard was waiting to hear if hazard reduction work could require a last minute postponement. To find out more visit his fundraising page or email 24hoursridecharity@gmail.com
