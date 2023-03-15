'School Colour Explosion Run' for Springwood Public

It was a day of fun and farewells for Springwood Public School, when staff and students gathered to get colourful and say goodbye to teacher John Hugo.
The 'School Colour Explosion Run' was held on March 10, with everyone getting covered in water and coloured cornflower for a vivid day in the sun.
Volunteers from Valley Heights Rural Fire Service brought their fire truck and fire spinklers, and each school year took it in turns to run through the obstacle course.
The final lap was reserved for teachers, with students getting the chance to cover them in colourful powder.
In a bittersweet turn, the event was also the last day for teacher John Hugo. Mr Hugo had been at the school for 11 years.
He did a final lap of honour around the oval to say goodbye.
The event was run by Springwood Public School P&C, with help from the school's teachers, and over $12,000 was raised.
