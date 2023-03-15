Blue Mountains Gazette
'School Colour Explosion Run' for Springwood Public

By Tom Walker
Updated March 15 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:30pm
It was a day of fun and farewells for Springwood Public School, when staff and students gathered to get colourful and say goodbye to teacher John Hugo.

