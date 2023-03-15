Blue Mountains Gazette
Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Karu Distillery takes out top honour at World Vodka Awards

DM
By Damien Madigan
Updated November 8 2023 - 10:00am, first published March 15 2023 - 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Their distillery overlooks the Blue Mountains and now a major award win has cemented its place on the world stage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DM

Damien Madigan

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.