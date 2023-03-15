Blue Mountains Gazette
Come burn off steam with Stratera Circus this school holidays

Updated March 15 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 1:44pm
Stratera Circus is bringing its show, Boop, to the Blue Mountains Theatre. Picture supplied

Stratera Circus is bringing award-winning physical theatre to the Blue Mountains this school holidays with their hilarious family show BOOP and kids' intro to circus workshop.

