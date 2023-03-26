Will Boag has walked the Camino six times. While that's an achievement in itself, it's even more amazing for a man who has Parkinson's disease.
Mr Boag, from Wentworth Falls, believes his emphasis on fitness has had a signficant impact on his disease. And he's happy to share any tips with others.
"To me, what's kept me going is, firstly to accept I've got Parkinson's and then to talk about it whenever I can. It means people talk to the real you - it starts a conversation."
There used to be a support group in the Mountains but it gradually moved further east and eventually combined with a Penrith group. So people here who have the disease or may have a relative with it welcome the chance to talk about it, Mr Boag said.
The almost 76-year-old was diagnosed with the disease in 2010 and did his first Camino with wife Corrie in 2014. They averaged 25 kilometres a day in walking the entire 850 kilometre length of the Spanish Camino.
"On that one I wasn't using my left arm so I trained it during the Camino to swing unconsciously. It's been good ever since," he said, putting the improvement down to repetition and muscle memory.
In the early days his symptoms included a decline in muscle movement, occasional muscle spasm and external trembling in his left arm, decreased facial expressions; smaller hand writing, tiredness, deformed vocal chords and freezing in his left fingers when typing.
Now, his vocal chords have been totally transformed through speech therapy, his writing is back to normal, the trembling has decreased and there's no freezing when typing (he writes poetry daily).
And he is confident his left leg now moves freely because of the consistent walking.
"I am sure my brain has now accepted my leg's persistence."
He also started a marathon event for people with Parkinsons's disease last year. He walked the full 42-kilometre length, others just walked as far as they could. He is making it an annual event and hoping participants will see if they can go a bit further at this year's marathon, which will be on July 31.
Mr Boag will talk about living with Parkinson's at an open day hosted at Glenella guesthouse, 56 Govetts Leap Road, Blackheath on Tuesday, April 4.
"The open day is to get as many people who haven't accessed services ..., and are still maybe a bit lost ... to give them some kind of direction," he said.
The event is from 11.30am to 2.15pm (or later if going on an optional walk with Mr Boag afterwards). It's free but RSVP at www.trybooking.com/CCBLB. Contact Mr Boag by e3mail on williamjsboag@gmail.com.
