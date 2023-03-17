Murder, mishaps and mayhem are coming to Blackheath in the guise of the black comedy, Arsenic and Old Lace.
Think plenty of laughs as well as plenty of bodies in the basement.
The Blackheath Theatre Company, now in its eighth year, is presenting Joseph Kesselring's Arsenic and Old Lace at Blackheath Community Hall in Gardiner's Crescent from April 13 (opening night) at 7.30pm, followed by performances on April 14, 15 and 16.
The play is directed by Dot Ward who has a wide experience in performing and directing in Sydney and the Blue Mountains and directed BTC's highly successful Secret Bridesmaids Business.
The cast is headed by Louise Pratt as Martha Brewster, Sabine Erika as her sister, Abby Brewster, and Patrick Angel as their nephew, Mortimer Brewster. His bride to be, Elaine Harper, will be played by Gabiann Maxin.
Living with the sisters is another nephew, Teddy, played by Marty O'Neill, who believes he is President Roosevelt.
The 13 cast members include veterans with the BTC as well as some newcomers.
BTC's second production this year will be in September with the widely acclaimed Home I'm Darling by Laura Wade, recently performed by the Sydney Theatre Company.
Tickets for Arsenic and Old Lace can be obtained from www.blackheaththeatrecompany.com or www.humanatix.com or in person at Century21 Blackheath (cash only).
