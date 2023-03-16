Blue Mountains Gazette
Celebrating 50th anniversary of Joni Mitchell's Blue

Updated March 24 2023 - 10:00am, first published March 16 2023 - 12:27pm
Celebrated Queensland singer Katie Noonan will present Joni Mitchell's Blue at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood on Friday, April 14 at 8pm.

