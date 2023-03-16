Celebrated Queensland singer Katie Noonan will present Joni Mitchell's Blue at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood on Friday, April 14 at 8pm.
To commemorate the 50th anniversary of this landmark album, Noonan will be accompanied by a guitarist, and they'll perform in intimate mode for this show.
According to Mitchell, Blue was "the purest emotional record that I will ever make in my life."
Noonan said of the work: "Blue is an album that unequivocally changed my life. From a compositional, lyrical and vocal performance point of view, it has inspired me deeply."
Sure to please not only Joni fans but lovers of music and poetry alike, this concert will be a spine-tingling evening you won't want to miss.
See bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
