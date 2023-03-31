Blue Mountains Gazette
Police and volunteers fix up Grand View Drive gate, clean up rubbish

By Tom Walker
March 31 2023 - 5:00pm
Police and community volunteers have joined forces to clean up and secure land owned by Deerubbin Local Aboriginal Land Council.

