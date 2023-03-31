Police and volunteers fix up Grand View Drive gate, clean up rubbish

Police and community volunteers have joined forces to clean up and secure land owned by Deerubbin Local Aboriginal Land Council.
Grand View Drive in Mount Riverview has had its gate restored into working order and locked.
Senior Constable James Ghata, a NSW police officer stationed in Springwood, was inspired to fix the gate after a recent trail bike operation.
"I thought to myself after I did it 'there's all these people talking and being upset about what's happening inside the land there' ... I thought I'd just give Deerubbin a call," he said.
Mr Ghata said the gate was damaged and then completely removed two years ago, opening the way to damage that was caused in an area down to the Nepean River.
The land beyond the gate is owned and managed by Deerubbin Local Aboriginal Land Council. Mr Ghata spoke with Steve Randall, the council's Cultural Heritage Officer.
"I just said 'do you mind if I take it on myself and get it fixed, and you can pay the invoice?' And he was more than happy with that," said Mr Ghata.
On Thursday, March 16 after the gate had been repaired, local community, National Parks and RFS attended the site and assisted in a rubbish clean-up morning.
Mr Ghata said Steve Randall also attended the clean-up day.
"[He's an] absolutely beautiful man... it was really good 'cause I got to actually talk to him one-on-one, and chat with him, got a quick photo with him," Mr Ghata said.
The gate was given a new bollard and a new locking system with two locks.
Mr Ghata said he hopes the repaired gate will protect the area, and that people will recognise the end of Grand View Drive as Deerubbin land.
"I mean, if it was you or me with our houses... we wouldn't allow people to come into our backyard and just have barbecues to have fun. Deerubbin is allowing that, allowing people to go in there, but just on their terms... and not wreck the place. So it's pretty nice, really," he said.
"Our home is our castle, and that's the way I want to look at it with this piece of land."
Lower Mountains Correspondent
