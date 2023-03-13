A 31-year-old Blaxland woman allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old Blaxland man multiple times on Sunday March 12.
Emergency services were called to Hope Street, Blaxland about 5.40am following reports of an assault. The man was treated for multiple stab wounds and taken to Westmead Hospital in a serious but stable condition. The woman was set to appear in Penrith Court on March 13 on charges of reckless wounding and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
About 6pm on Monday February 13, a 13-year-old boy was allegedly robbed and assaulted by three males near the intersection of Hare St, Glenbrook. His TREK bicycle was stolen.
On Monday February 27, Blue Mountains detectives attended a home in Mt Druitt where they arrested a 15-year-old male and charged him with robbery in company. Following continued investigations, the detectives attended another Mt Druitt residence around 9am on Thursday March 2, where they arrested and charged a second 15-year-old male with robbery in company.
Both young boys were granted conditional bail and will attend Parramatta Childrens Court. Enquiries are continuing in to the identity of the third boy.
Around 9.40am on Wednesday March 1, Blue Mountains police responded to calls in relation to a man allegedly acting aggressively toward a female staff member at a Blaxland business.
Inspector Bayliss said the man allegedly "followed the shop owner inside her store [and] throughout the shop yelling and threatening her. The male left the area for a few minutes before returning and approaching two further persons outside the store, waving a wine bottle and continuing to threaten harm."
A 38-year-old Katoomba man was found in a nearby shop, arrested and charged with assault and stalking matters. It's alleged he has an outstanding matter for a similar incident in Parramatta on December 22 last year. He was refused bail and was due to appear in Penrith Local Court on March 9.
