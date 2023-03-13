Blue Mountains Gazette
By B C Lewis
Updated March 21 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 6:00am
A 31-year-old Blaxland woman allegedly stabbed a 31-year-old Blaxland man multiple times on Sunday March 12.

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

