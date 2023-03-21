Blue Mountains Flavours Festival come to Katoomba

The first Blue Mountains Flavours Festival will be held in Katoomba on Saturday, Mach 25.
The free event will take place at the Katoomba Christian Convention (KCC) Centre at 119 Cliff Drive, Katoomba, opposite Scenic World.
Open from 12noon to 9pm, the festival will feature a wide range of markets, food trucks and international street food from yum cha to pizza, candy trucks and desserts as well as gluten free and vegan options. There will be a licenced eatery area plus local breweries, distilleries and wineries.
Blue Mountains Explorer Bus will be running a free loop service from Katoomba to Scenic World from 5pm to 9pm so customers can catch the train. There is plenty of parking available on the grounds of the KCC.
Live music and entertainment will feature at the festival including fire eating and dancing performances at 7pm and 8pm.
French chef Stephane Pois will also hold cooking demonstrations.
For more details visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/3625892561015677
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.