Cycling group pushes for funding commitments ahead of NSW election

DM
By Damien Madigan
March 22 2023 - 12:00pm
The Wright family of Mt Riverview, back from left, Jon and Alex, front from left, Sam, Charlotte and Josh. Picture supplied

The peak cycling body in the Blue Mountains has urged the NSW government and opposition to commit to funding transport projects ahead of the March 25 election.

