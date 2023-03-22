Cycling group pushes for funding commitments ahead of NSW election

The peak cycling body in the Blue Mountains has urged the NSW government and opposition to commit to funding transport projects ahead of the March 25 election.
Ride Blue Mountains has written to Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle and Liberal candidate Sophie Bruce asking them to make a range of funding commitments.
At the top of Ride's list is the delivery of a high quality cycleway between Katoomba and Little Hartley, irrespective of the fate of the proposed tunnel between Blackheath and Little Hartley.
The group said this would deliver a cycling tourism boost to the local economy and increase overnight stays in the region.
"With or without the surface duplication and tunnel projects in the Upper Mountains going ahead, residents need infrastructure to mitigate the increasing traffic volumes and congestion on the Great Western Highway and restore the balance between the highway as a movement/transport corridor and the mountains as a place to live, " said Ride president David Tritton.
Ride also asked the candidates to commit to funding for active transport connection between town centres, shops, schools and pools in the Blue Mountains.
This would include new highway crossings, including bridges, near Buttenshaw Park at Springwood and at Wentworth Falls/Leura.
The group also raised funding upgrades for the pedestrian path at Lapstone Hill and for quality off-road mountains bike trails.
While not making any specific funding commitments, Labor MP for Blue Mountains, Trish Doyle, said: "If elected to government, NSW Labor will continue working alongside cyclists and their lobby groups on active transport options and solutions for safe passage on the highway, as we have done for years.
"The cycleway along the Great Western Highway at Faulconbridge, for example, became a reality as a direct result of my agitation and that of Jo Haylen - our Shadow Minister for Active Transport, Susan Templeman MP, Blue Mountains City Council mayor and the Cycling Safety Forum."
The Gazette has emailed the campaign of Blue Mountains Liberal candidate, Sophie Bruce.
