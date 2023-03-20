Blue Mountains Gazette
'I can't say how much this means to us': Labor commits to pedestrian barriers at Blaxland


By Damien Madigan
Updated March 20 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 5:30pm
Tracy Blake (centre) with her son Rowan and Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle at Blaxland.

Pedestrian safety barriers would be built beside the highway at Blaxland under an election commitment by NSW Labor.

