'I can't say how much this means to us': Labor commits to pedestrian barriers at Blaxland

Pedestrian safety barriers would be built beside the highway at Blaxland under an election commitment by NSW Labor.
The safety measures will be dedicated to the family of Mackenzie Blake whose life was tragically cut short at Blaxland in November 2021 when she was hit by a truck while walking along the footpath on the Great Western Highway from her job at Blaxland McDonald's.
Ms Blake's mother, Tracy Blake, and her brother Rowan met with Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle on Saturday, March 18 to discuss the $1.6 million commitment.
The family, including Mackenzie's other brother Jordan (who was unable to be in Blaxland for the meeting) have been asking for a safety barrier to be built along the highway at Blaxland to ensure a similar tragedy is averted.
NSW opposition leader Chris Minns met with Trish Doyle last August to see first hand the traffic conditions at the spot where Ms Blake died.
"We have to make the highway safe for all road users, including pedestrians, so I have ensured that amongst Labor's election commitments this year is a promise to build a safety barrier that will separate this dangerous stretch of footpath from the traffic," said Ms Doyle.
The stretch of footpath between Blaxland Station and Layton Avenue is not just a connection between Blaxland village and McDonald's, it is also the site of a busy bus stop and is used as a thoroughfare for children on their way to and from school.
The $1.6 million barrier will be built in two parts, addressing the stretch of eastbound highway where Ms Blake died as well as a similar section between Coughlan Road and Hope Street along the westbound side of the highway.
Tracy Blake thanked Trish Doyle for her lobbying on the issue during the visit to Blaxland.
"Trish was the first person who listened to us," she said. "I've written to so many ministers, had meetings with them, but there was no concern [from them]... The fact that Mr Minns has made this commitment, I can't say how much this means to us."
