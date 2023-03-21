The Katoomba/Springwood hospital's medical staff council has not been consulted over possible locations for a new hospital in the Mountains.
And the council's chairman, Dr Stavros Prineas, said he did not know of any local medical practitioners whose views have been canvassed.
Last week, the NSW health minister, Brad Hazzard, described a pledge of $25 million from state Labor towards planning for a new hospital and urgent repairs to the current one as a "con job".
He said Labor's announcement was "peanuts, it's a con job on what can be done in building hospitals".
He revealed to the Gazette that NSW Health Infrastructure had identified two preliminary sites, which he would not reveal, citing commercial in confidence.
But Dr Stavros said he didn't know who, if anyone, the infrastructure body may have spoken to.
"The Blue Mountains Medical Staff Council has not been contacted by the minister's office to explore potential locations for a new hospital; nor, as far as I'm aware, has it consulted with the general manager of the hospital, nor with any clinicians or administrators in the LHD that has been conveyed to me."
Dr Stavros said he had accompanied Mr Hazzard when he visited the 100-year-old Blue Mountains Hospital in August last year.
"I recall vividly how, within minutes of his arrival, he articulated - with customary forthrightness - the obvious need for a new hospital in the Mountains; and as the tour progressed he gave notes to his Health Infrastructure offsider to remedy immediately some of the major service deficits he had witnessed in person at our antiquated facility.
"These declarations were impressive; however, he stopped short of authorising planning money for a new hospital, which is what the people of the Blue Mountains actually need."
He also said that, at the end of the visit, Mr Hazzard "assured us that a new hospital in the Mountains was 'at the top of his list', yet when he announced 20 new health infrastructure projects across the state recently, Blue Mountains wasn't one of them. I guess he was reading his list upside down."
Dr Prineas said while Labor's $25m pledge was far short of the estimated $600m needed it was "a welcome advance on years of inertia".
Health Infrastructure responded to questions about who had been consulted. A spokesperson said: "Early planning and high-level due diligence is under way for the Blue Mountains District ANZAC Memorial Hospital, which has identified two potential site options.
"Any further progression of planning, which may identify additional potential site options, would include stakeholder consultation, including the medical staff council and the community."
