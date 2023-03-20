It's Friday night chill time and a chance to slide into the weekend with art, music and tapas at Penrith Regional Gallery's Twilight at Lewers.
Explore the galleries brought to life with drop-in workshops for all ages and live performances from exhibiting artists. This is a wonderful opportunity to see 'A House Full of Paintings' which is the first survey exhibition of Margo Lewers' work in over 20 years - right there in her former home.
There will be a pop-up artisan market in the beautiful heritage garden and of course the enjoyable drinks and tapas from Cafe at Lewers.
As always, the music is live and local. Featured artist this week is Yvonne Elsworthy, a brother and sister duo who bring relaxing and funky vibes for a singalong and boogie.
This is a free event - no bookings necessary and walk-ins welcome.
Twilight at Lewers is on at Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest on Friday, March 31, from 5pm.
