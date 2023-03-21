Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News
Nsw Election

'This funding boost will be of immense benefit': Labor promises $200,000 for arts and environment

Updated March 21 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
From left, Farm it Forward's Mitchell Andrews, garden landowner Sylvia May, Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle and Manu Prigioni, founder of Farm it Forward.

Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle has announced $200,000 towards local projects for the arts and environment if a Minns Labor Government is elected.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.