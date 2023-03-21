'This funding boost will be of immense benefit': Labor promises $200,000 for arts and environment

Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle has announced $200,000 towards local projects for the arts and environment if a Minns Labor Government is elected.
Both the Mountain of Youth film mentorship program and Farm it Forward's Growing Together program will receive $100,000 each if Labor secures victory in the March 25 election.
"This funding boost will be of immense benefit for our local community," said Ms Doyle. "We live in a region where both the arts and the environment are highly valued and nurtured so I'm hoping to see some much-needed financial support going into these areas."
In 2022 Mountain of Youth provided a free, accessible, creative and immersive filmmaking mentorship program for youth-at-risk in the Blue Mountains. The program was a huge success, with plans for its expansion in 2023.
Mountain of Youth director/mentor, Kalani Gacon said: "We are absolutely ecstatic hearing this news. We have been busy planning our next Mountain of Youth mentorship program in 2023 and without this support it simply would not be possible. We believe so much in how our program can change the lives of the youth in our community, bring young people back together after years of social isolation, build self-confidence and life skills, using the power of storytelling.
"We can't wait to meet the next round of students and see what stories are important to them. Thanks for believing in what we do and for the support."
Farm it Forward also welcomed the announcement, with funds supporting the implementation of 'Growing Together'. This program is designed to provide transformative learning programs for young people in regenerative food growing, organic plant propagation, and First Nations-led bush regeneration, bush food production, bush craft and caring for Country.
"Trish has been very encouraging and supportive since we began our work growing local veggies, employing young people and caring for local residents at risk of social isolation," said Manu Prigioni, founder of Farm it Forward.
"We need governments who support established, grass roots initiatives with a track record of building community resilience in the face of more frequent natural disasters to come."
Ms Doyle said: "I'm so proud to be a part of this announcement and it reinforces NSW Labor's support for both the arts and the environment. Getting behind excellent, local projects such as Mountain of Youth and Growing Together is crucial for the sustainability of these community-led incentives and undoubtedly a real boost for Blue Mountains youth, as well as the community more broadly."
