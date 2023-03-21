PHOTOS: Sun shines on Blue Mountains Music Festival

The sun shone on the 26th Blue Mountains Music Festival in Katoomba.
After a storm deluge forced the postponement of the March 2022 festival to last October - when it also rained - the sunny skies were a welcome sight over the three-day event from March 17-19.
Highlights included North American artists Steve Poltz, Eric Bibb and Eilen Jewell as well as Ireland's Mary Coughlan.
Apart from the music highlights, former Greens Senator Lidia Thorpe was in conversation with Gregg Borschmann at the festival on Saturday.
Festival organisers welcomed the change in weather, posting on the event's Facebook page: "Thank-you to everyone who came along and made the 26th Blue Mountains Music Festival such a special one. It was an unseasonably hot weekend full of incredible performances and we look forward to doing it all again next year!"
The 27th festival will be held from March 15-17, 2024. For more details visit www.bmff.org.au.
Pictures by Victor Zubakin/Look Sharp Photography
