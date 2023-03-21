Emu Plains air conditioning business backs scheme to save energy and lower costs Advertising Feature

The highly qualified and friendly staff at Lower Mountains Air Conditioning are happy to answer any questions you may have about the ESS and PDRS schemes. Picture supplied

Winter may be coming but the talented team at Lower Mountains Air Conditioning have a way to help you lower those escalating energy bills.

The Emu Plains based business wants to let customers know about the Energy Savings Scheme (ESS) and the Peak Demand Reduction Scheme (PDRS) which has been introduced by the NSW Government.

Co-owner Anthea Strathdee says the two schemes are designed to reduce electricity demand for residents and small businesses alike.

They can benefit by receiving discounts or other incentives for eligible activities as well as reduced energy costs and a more reliable electricity network.

"Everyone is talking about price increases in their everyday life but things like air conditioning have become an essential need for many people, especially as heating and cooling accounts for the largest portion of energy use in a typical home," Anthea said.

"This rebate will assist in the cost of installing a new system and the benefits are even better if an old, less energy-efficient system is being replaced."

At Lower Mountains Air they are in line with the NSW government as an ESS provider to do all the paperwork on behalf of the consumer.

"There are requirements needed on-site and in person for our technicians to complete and we can do it all," Anthea said.

"The customer needs a signature before the installation starts and the same when the installation has been completed.



"They also need to supply a copy of an electricity bill to prove the home is connected to the grid and not on solar power.

"Then we just need your bank details for the rebate payment. It's that easy!"

And there is more good news for potential customers.

"In addition to the rebate available to all NSW households, Mitsubishi Electric has announced a bonus cash card from April 1 where customers can get up to $400 cash back on selected split systems and ducted systems," Anthea said.

"This has the potential to increase the cash back to $850." Potential customers should take note of the fact that the ESS rebate is only for split systems at the moment and is calculated by climate zones which are determined by postcode.

Other things that change the rebate value are the brand of the system, the size of the system and if it is a new or replacement installation.

"Our friendly office staff are always happy to answer any questions you may have about the scheme," Anthea said.