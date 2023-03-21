Things like air conditioning have become an essential need for many people- Anthea Strathdee
Winter may be coming but the talented team at Lower Mountains Air Conditioning have a way to help you lower those escalating energy bills.
The Emu Plains based business wants to let customers know about the Energy Savings Scheme (ESS) and the Peak Demand Reduction Scheme (PDRS) which has been introduced by the NSW Government.
Co-owner Anthea Strathdee says the two schemes are designed to reduce electricity demand for residents and small businesses alike.
They can benefit by receiving discounts or other incentives for eligible activities as well as reduced energy costs and a more reliable electricity network.
"Everyone is talking about price increases in their everyday life but things like air conditioning have become an essential need for many people, especially as heating and cooling accounts for the largest portion of energy use in a typical home," Anthea said.
"This rebate will assist in the cost of installing a new system and the benefits are even better if an old, less energy-efficient system is being replaced."
At Lower Mountains Air they are in line with the NSW government as an ESS provider to do all the paperwork on behalf of the consumer.
"There are requirements needed on-site and in person for our technicians to complete and we can do it all," Anthea said.
"The customer needs a signature before the installation starts and the same when the installation has been completed.
"They also need to supply a copy of an electricity bill to prove the home is connected to the grid and not on solar power.
"Then we just need your bank details for the rebate payment. It's that easy!"
And there is more good news for potential customers.
"In addition to the rebate available to all NSW households, Mitsubishi Electric has announced a bonus cash card from April 1 where customers can get up to $400 cash back on selected split systems and ducted systems," Anthea said.
"This has the potential to increase the cash back to $850." Potential customers should take note of the fact that the ESS rebate is only for split systems at the moment and is calculated by climate zones which are determined by postcode.
Other things that change the rebate value are the brand of the system, the size of the system and if it is a new or replacement installation.
"Our friendly office staff are always happy to answer any questions you may have about the scheme," Anthea said.
To find out more you can go to: www.energy.nsw.gov.au/nsw-plans-and-progress/regulation-and-policy/energy-security-safeguard/energy-savings-scheme.
WITH a seasonal change just around the corner, and colder weather starting to settle in, it's time to prepare your home for the winter months. The last few years have seen a sharp rise in the overall cost of heating homes due to a range of factors, including COVID lockdowns, people increasingly working from home, and a general increase in utility prices.
Now is the perfect opportunity to look at ways to make your home more comfortable for the winter months while keeping the financial impact to a minimum. While many people purchase small heaters to help fill voids, more efficient long-term solutions are needed.
Home and hardware guru Kerrianne Mahwood said that if you want to heat your home efficiently, then there are better solutions. "A lot of people use smaller blow heaters and electric heaters to heat office spaces or rooms they normally wouldn't use, but they can be quite expensive to run and only good for the short term or a quick burst of warmth."
Kerrianne said there was a range of ways to keep your home and your family warm.
"Wood heaters are making a comeback as they can keep your home consistently warm across longer periods, especially given you can put them onto a slow burn overnight to keep your house warm during cold mornings," she said. "However, if you have to pay for firewood, they can become a bit of a hassle, which is why people then look at gas or electric."
Electric heating, typically one of the most expensive types, has seen a surge in popularity linked to the increase in homes with solar panels.
Whether it is a stylish electric fireplace, ducted heating or simply a reverse cycle air conditioner, solar power allows people to use electric heating without the usual associated high costs. Kerrianne said that gas fires were also a great option because they provided exceptional warmth at the flick of a switch, with the look and feel of a cosy wood fire.
"Gas heating can be very cost-effective compared to other options, and it's also great for outdoor entertaining areas and sheds."
Insulation is the most energy-efficient addition you can make to your home and can help you save up to 45 per cent on your current energy bills.