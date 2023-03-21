Many ways to save money while keeping your home cozy Advertising Feature

When it comes to warming your home there are a wide range of options, each with their own appeal. Picture Shutterstock

WITH a seasonal change just around the corner, and colder weather starting to settle in, it's time to prepare your home for the winter months. The last few years have seen a sharp rise in the overall cost of heating homes due to a range of factors, including COVID lockdowns, people increasingly working from home, and a general increase in utility prices.

Now is the perfect opportunity to look at ways to make your home more comfortable for the winter months while keeping the financial impact to a minimum. While many people purchase small heaters to help fill voids, more efficient long-term solutions are needed.

Home and hardware guru Kerrianne Mahwood said that if you want to heat your home efficiently, then there are better solutions. "A lot of people use smaller blow heaters and electric heaters to heat office spaces or rooms they normally wouldn't use, but they can be quite expensive to run and only good for the short term or a quick burst of warmth."

Kerrianne said there was a range of ways to keep your home and your family warm.



"Wood heaters are making a comeback as they can keep your home consistently warm across longer periods, especially given you can put them onto a slow burn overnight to keep your house warm during cold mornings," she said. "However, if you have to pay for firewood, they can become a bit of a hassle, which is why people then look at gas or electric."

Electric heating, typically one of the most expensive types, has seen a surge in popularity linked to the increase in homes with solar panels.



Whether it is a stylish electric fireplace, ducted heating or simply a reverse cycle air conditioner, solar power allows people to use electric heating without the usual associated high costs. Kerrianne said that gas fires were also a great option because they provided exceptional warmth at the flick of a switch, with the look and feel of a cosy wood fire.



"Gas heating can be very cost-effective compared to other options, and it's also great for outdoor entertaining areas and sheds."